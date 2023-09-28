CWC 2023: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss warm-up matches, Aiden Markram to lead in his absence

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss the two warm-up matches as he heads home for personal reasons. In his absence, Aiden Markram will lead the team in the practice games. Bavuma will, however, return ahead of South Africa's first CWC game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 8, in New Delhi.

The Proteas are already without their star seamer, Anrich Nortje, who missed out on the selection due to a suspected stress fracture in the back. Alongside him, Sisanda Magala also got ruled out because of his injured left knee.

With Bavuma back home for the warm-up games, it provides Reeza Hendricks with an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent and push for a case of breaking into the star-studded starting XI at any point during the World Cup 2023. Hendricks is likely to open with Quinton de Kock during the practice matches (against Afghanistan on September 29 and New Zealand on October 2) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Brave Bavuma played with an injury against Oz

Though for times to come, fans would remember Temba Bavuma for pulling off a great series win over Australia despite being down 0-2 after the first two matches, not many would know how he fought through injuries during the series and got his team across the line.

After hitting a splendid 114 against Australia in the first One-Dayer, the right-handed batter suffered a hamstring niggle but was fit to play the next two games. He then suffered an inner thigh muscle strain and had to sit out of the fourth game. While he returned to the XI for the final match, Bavuma got out on a two-ball duck.

Meanwhile, South Africa's marquee clash against India will take place on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Here's South Africa's 15-man World Cup squad -

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

