CWC 2023: Big blow to South Africa! Nortje, Magala ruled out due to injuries, replacements named
CWC 2023: Big blow to South Africa! Key pacer Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out due to injuries. Replacements have been named.
On Thursday (September 21), South Africa cricket team dealt with a huge blow as key pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the forthcoming CWC 2023 edition in India. Nortje has failed to regain fitness as the pacer has been dealing with lower-back issues. He even missed the home ODIs versus Australia, which Temba Bavuma & Co. won 3-2 after trailing 0-2. In addition, Sisanda Magala is out with a knee injury.
It is to be noted that Nortje was not part of the 2019 ODI World Cup as well due to injury concerns. His experience, raw pace and having played the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India would have certainly benefitted the Proteas in the upcoming edition. Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have been named as replacements for the inured duo.
🟡 #CWC23 TEAM UPDATE 🟢— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 21, 2023
White-ball head coach Rob Walter today confirmed that Anrich Nortje & Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the @cricketworldcup in India 🇿🇦🏆
✅ Andile Phehlukwayo & Lizaad Williams
❌Sisanda Magala & Anrich Nortje #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WhDiCNDNjY
Talking about Nortje, the 29-year-old has been a vital part of the Proteas across formats. In white-ball cricket, his ability to hit the deck hit, provide crucial breakthroughs, bowl at any given point and generate good bounce will be missed by Bavuma & Co. Nortje even missed out of the 2019 World Cup with all-rounder Chris Morris replacing him.
It is to be noted that all participating teams can make changes to their WC squad until September 28. For South Africa, they open their account in CWC 2023 on October 07 when they take on 1996 winners Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
South Africa’s squad for the ODI World Cup 2023:
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams