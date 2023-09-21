Lockie Ferguson welcomes Trent Boult back in New Zealand squad before ODI World Cup, says 'he was exceptional'

New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Lockie Ferguson is delighted to see the return of veteran star Trent Boult in the side as they prepare for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. New Zealand will kickstart the three-match ODI series against the hosts on Friday, September 21 with key players missing from the squad. However, Boult’s return will be a welcome boost for the side with Kane Williamson and Tim Southee missing because of injury issues.

Lockie welcomes Boult

"Clearly a guy with a lot of experience (Boult) and certainly really enjoying him back within the group. Straightaway in England, he came in and he was exceptional. It was challenging to bowl quick. The scores were high in England and his expertise and calmness under pressure was irreplaceable," Ferguson told reporters ahead of the series opener.

The Black Caps have been sweating on the fitness of key players like Williamson and Southee, with the latter likely to miss the entire ODI World Cup. Southee injured his right thumb and is set to undergo surgery while Williamson is in the final phase of his rehabilitation before he can make the cut for the World Cup. With Southee out, Boult’s return will be the perfect aid for the Kiwis, who have finished runners-up in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup.

Led by Williamson on both occasions, New Zealand lost to Australia and England in the 2015 and 2019 editions, respectively. The latter match was a close one as they lost after the Super Over against England.

Boult returns

Having taken a long break from international cricket since 2022, Boult made his much-awaited return to the circuit in the recently concluded England tour. He had not played ODI cricket since September 2022 and only came back for the ODI World Cup and its build-up in England and Bangladesh. Before the England series, his last international involvement saw him face Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

While the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starts on Friday, the Kiwis will travel to India next where they will play Pakistan and South Africa in the World Cup warm-up matches. Trying to go one better, New Zealand will this time start their World Cup campaign against England in a repeat of the 2019 edition’s final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

