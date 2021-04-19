CSK vs RR, IPL 2021: Head-to-head stats, Mumbai weather forecast, Wankhede pitch report - All you need to know

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both CSK and RR bounced back in the T20 tournament after losing their respective season openers and would be looking to gain momentum.

While CSK comfortably defeated Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals in a final-over thriller. A win for either CSK or RR would give them a massive boost and momentum heading into the busy phase of the tournament.

CSK have won 14 matches as compared to Rajasthan Royals' 9 when the two teams have faced each other in IPL.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium’s pitch in Mumbai has always assisted the batsmen but the recent trend has suggested that there’s plenty on offer for bowlers. While batsmen are expected to get big runs on the scoreboard, it won’t be surprising to see bowlers get a bit of assistance from the surface. Anything over 185 is competitive in Mumbai.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021: Mumbai weather forecast

No rain or weather interruptions are expected during the CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 match and the game is expected to go ahead without any hitch.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wk/C), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.