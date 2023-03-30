CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Check date, time, venue, live streaming, squad, probable playing XI & all you need to know

CSK vs GT IPL 2023: The opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is a high-voltage clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. CSK vs GT match will happen after the IPL 2023 opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday, March 31. The Indian Premier League matches have always been unpredictable due to their format and nature and hook their fans until the last ball. For IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans have retained most of their core team and have added quality players like Kane Williamson and Shivam Mavi. Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans in the tournament.

Meanwhile, it's an emotional season for CSK fans, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be playing his last IPL season. Although Chennai Super Kings has won four times in the past, IPL 2022 was disastrous for them. They finished ninth in the IPL 2022 points table. However, CSK has fine all-rounders for IPL 2023, including Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali.

Here's everything you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT), the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

CSK vs GT Match Details

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

CSK vs GT Squad

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (captain), K S Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharshan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs GT Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh/Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK vs GT live streaming