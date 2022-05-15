CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be hoping to keep hold of the top spot on the points table when they take on a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (May 15). The two teams have had a contrasting journey in the season so far as GT have already qualified for the playoffs while CSK have been knocked out of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a magnificent run in their debut IPL campaign as they have won nine out of their 12 matches so far this season and have 18 points to their name as they look to finish inside the top two. GT have had a number of players stand up and deliver under pressure for the team over the course of the tournament.

While the likes of Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Rashid Khan have played some sensational knocks as finishers down the order, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have played brilliant knocks at the top. Their pace attack has also been firing all cylinders while captain Hardik Pandya has led from the front with the bat.

CSK, on the other hand, have had a season to forget as they are no more in the race for the playoffs. After a disastrous start under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni took over the reins once again and led the defending champions to two wins in three games.

However, their defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game confirmed CSK's exit from the tournament. It was a disappointing performance from the CSK batting line-up as they were bundled out for a paltry 97 against MI. The bowlers produced a great fight but couldn't stop MI from handing the four-time champions their 8th defeat of the season.

With just two games to go, CSK will be hoping to end the season on a high after a disappointing outing against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their last game.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 today match prediction:

CSK found their mojo soon after MS Dhoni took charge of the team this season. However, they were knocked out after a dismal show with the bat against MI. Nonetheless, CSK will have a lot to prove when they take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday. CSK are expected to come out on top against Hardik Pandya & Co. as they head into the game with nothing to lose.