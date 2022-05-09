CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni enters 6000-run club as T20 captain, joins Virat Kohli in elite list

Edited By: Aditya Sahay WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 09, 2022, 12:30 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni completes 6000 runs as T20 captain, joins Virat Kohli in special list (Photo - IPL) Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

During CSK-DC encounter, on Sunday (May 08), in IPL 2022, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni achieved yet another illustrious feat to join Virat Kohli in an elite list.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of IPL 2022 edition on Sunday evening (May 08), at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Despite losing the toss, Chennai dominated the proceedings after their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) set the tone for a big total courtesy of their impressive 110-run stand.

As a result, CSK posted a mammoth 208-6 and later defended the total by a whopping 91-run margin. While CSK's slim chances of entering the playoffs remain alive, captain Dhoni achieved yet another illustrious feat in his T20 career. Courtesy of his rapid 8-ball 21 not out, the 40-year-old veteran keeper-batter became only the second T20 captain to enter the 6000-run club. Thus, he joined Virat Kohli in a special list with Rohit Sharma at the third spot.

Most T20 runs as Captain

6451 - Virat Kohli

6017 - MS Dhoni*

4764 - Rohit Sharma

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Devon Conway joins Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis in elite list with fifty for CSK against DC

Dhoni is also only in on reaching the 5000-run club in IPL history. After his knock versus Delhi, his run-tally stands at 4,909 in 231 matches. 

Talking about DC's run-chase, they were in the hunt till the partnership between Pant (21) and Mitchell Marsh (25). Dangerman David Warner had departed for 19 before Delhi slipped from 72-2 to 99-8 in no time. 

Moeen Ali, 3 for 13, Simrajit Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with regular wickets as CSK beat DC by a big margin after dismissing them for a paltry 117 in 17.4 overs.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
May 08, 2022 | Match 55
Indian Premier League, 2022
CSK
(20.0 ov) 208/6
VS
DC
117 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs
Full Scorecard →
May 08, 2022 | 3rd T20I
Finland in Denmark, 3 T20I Series, 2022
DEN
(20.0 ov) 164/4
VS
FIN
109/8 (20.0 ov)
Denmark beat Finland by 55 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App