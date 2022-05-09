CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni enters 6000-run club as T20 captain, joins Virat Kohli in elite list

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of IPL 2022 edition on Sunday evening (May 08), at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Despite losing the toss, Chennai dominated the proceedings after their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) set the tone for a big total courtesy of their impressive 110-run stand.

As a result, CSK posted a mammoth 208-6 and later defended the total by a whopping 91-run margin. While CSK's slim chances of entering the playoffs remain alive, captain Dhoni achieved yet another illustrious feat in his T20 career. Courtesy of his rapid 8-ball 21 not out, the 40-year-old veteran keeper-batter became only the second T20 captain to enter the 6000-run club. Thus, he joined Virat Kohli in a special list with Rohit Sharma at the third spot.

Most T20 runs as Captain