CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni enters 6000-run club as T20 captain, joins Virat Kohli in elite list

MS Dhoni completes 6000 runs as T20 captain, joins Virat Kohli in special list (Photo - IPL) Photograph:( Others )
During CSK-DC encounter, on Sunday (May 08), in IPL 2022, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni achieved yet another illustrious feat to join Virat Kohli in an elite list.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of IPL 2022 edition on Sunday evening (May 08), at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Despite losing the toss, Chennai dominated the proceedings after their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) set the tone for a big total courtesy of their impressive 110-run stand.
As a result, CSK posted a mammoth 208-6 and later defended the total by a whopping 91-run margin. While CSK's slim chances of entering the playoffs remain alive, captain Dhoni achieved yet another illustrious feat in his T20 career. Courtesy of his rapid 8-ball 21 not out, the 40-year-old veteran keeper-batter became only the second T20 captain to enter the 6000-run club. Thus, he joined Virat Kohli in a special list with Rohit Sharma at the third spot.
Most T20 runs as Captain
6451 - Virat Kohli
6017 - MS Dhoni*
4764 - Rohit Sharma
Dhoni is also only in on reaching the 5000-run club in IPL history. After his knock versus Delhi, his run-tally stands at 4,909 in 231 matches.
Talking about DC's run-chase, they were in the hunt till the partnership between Pant (21) and Mitchell Marsh (25). Dangerman David Warner had departed for 19 before Delhi slipped from 72-2 to 99-8 in no time.
Moeen Ali, 3 for 13, Simrajit Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with regular wickets as CSK beat DC by a big margin after dismissing them for a paltry 117 in 17.4 overs.