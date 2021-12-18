'CSK is like a school': Indian star expresses desire to join MS Dhoni & Co. ahead of IPL mega auction

A number of top Indian players are all set to grace the auction pool ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction which is all set to take place before the start of the new season next year. The existing eight IPL teams have already revealed the list of retained players while the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad have the option to pick three players each from the pool of non-retained players ahead of the mega auction.

There will be no Right To Match (RTM) option this time around in the mega auction for the old teams. Nonetheless, a number of teams will be looking to buy back some of the important players they had to let go of due to the cap on retentions. Ahead of the mega auction, senior Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has expressed his desire to return to his former team Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ashwin said CSK is like a school for him where he learnt the tricks of the trade and would love to return back home. He said the franchise remains close to his heart but insisted the auction dynamics might see him end up at some other franchise. Ashwin had started his IPL career with CSK in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 and went on to make his India debut against Sri Lanka in June 2010 after impressing for the MS Dhoni-led side.

"CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics," he added.

Ashwin played 94 matches for CSK in the IPL, picking up 90 wickets before leaving the team in 2016. He played for the Rising Pune Supergiant for two seasons before moving to Punjab Kings followed by Delhi Capitals.

He is one of the most experienced Indian spinners available in the auction pool and will have a number of contenders to get his services. The senior spinner vowed to give his all for the franchise which picks him up at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

"But I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game. There are 10 teams, coming up with 10 different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction. But as a professional, wherever I go, the mindset is simple, any franchise is trusting you and spending so much money to avail your services, for them I'd give my entire life and put in all efforts and not let them down" Ashwin said.