CSK complete squad 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction got done on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai. All the 10 teams planned and strategised to revamp their squads ahead of the next season, which will be held early next year.

Talking about the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who won their fifth title in this year's edition, the team wanted to strengthen the squad with some valuable additions. CSK went big on New Zealand players, buying Daryl Mitchell for a whooping INR 14 core and Rachin Ravindra for INR 1.8 crore. They also bought India bowler Shardul Thakur for INR 4 crore.

CSK IPL Auction 2023 Buys:

Rachin Ravindra goes to the Yellow Army for INR 1.8 crore (180 million).

Shardul Thakur rejoins the CSK setup for INR 4 crore (400 million).

Daryl Mitchell comes to CSK for INR 14 crore (140 million).

Sameer Rizvi, the first uncapped player of the IPL auction 2024 joins CSK for INR 8.4Cr (84 million).

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman is a Super King for INR 2 Crore.

Uncapped Avinash Rao bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh.

It is safe to say that CSK have a fairly strong starting XI. However, with the release of Ben Stokes, they will aim for an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder. They will look for someone who can seamlessly fit into that middle order to replace Moeen Ali in games that are not in Chepauk. Similarly, the Chennai setup will also hope for adding more to their pace battery, someone who can bolster their death bowling and ease Matheesha Pathirana's workload (who can be injury prone as well).

CSK's biggest headache will be to look for an able successor of Ambati Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket after IPL 2023. They will look for someone who can be their middle-overs enforcer and play spin with comfort. It will be big shoes to fill.

Existing squad breakdown before auction

Top-order batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed

Finishers: MS Dhoni

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu

Spinners: Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki

Fast bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

CSK squad after the auction