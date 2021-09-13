Cristiano Ronaldo's mother gets emotional, Sir Alex Ferguson beams with pride on his historic comeback at Old Trafford - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in style as he commenced his second innings at Manchester United with two goals in the Red Devils' 4-1 win over Newcastle United. In the Premier League clash, on Saturday (September 11), the crowd came in large numbers to witness the 36-year-old Ronaldo's return in United's jersey and he didn't disappoint his fans.

Ronaldo opened his account, in the extra time of the first-half, and once again send fans into a frenzy by adding one more goal to his tally in the 62nd minute. Seeing his son's historic return to the Red Devils' army, Ronaldo's mother got emotional and was moved to tears. For the unversed, Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores was also in the stands whereas Sir Alex Ferguson, the Portugal captain's mentor in football, was also left beaming with pride seeing CR7's dream return from the stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother and Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction to Ronaldo's Goal. pic.twitter.com/kCdq6f03FZ — CR7 (@theCR7en) September 11, 2021 ×

Ronaldo’s Mum behind me after him scoring, my heart cannot cope pic.twitter.com/klzl3Ysafm — Ambo (@Ambo_91) September 11, 2021 ×

Just like his mother, Ronaldo's ardent fans were also emotional seeing his dream return in United's jersey. The team is looking stronger than ever, with the presence of Harry Maguire, David de Gea, Jesse Lingard, Bruno Fernandes, etc., and will look to go the distance and clinch the Premier League title this time around.

Post Ronaldo's sensational return, team manager Ole Solskjaer told after the match, "It feels like one of the old days. It’s special. Cristiano Ronaldo is a special man and a special player for us in the history of the club. Of course, everyone when they come into the team they have to introduce themselves, maybe not everyone knows his [Ronaldo] name. They do now," he added.