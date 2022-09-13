Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Mueller settles the GOAT debate

Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller was recently asked to pick his favourite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi and Ronaldo have enjoyed an epic rivalry over the years and continue to divide fans when it comes to the GOAT debate.

Despite being in the final lap of their respective careers both Messi and Ronaldo continue to enthral fans with their sensational skills and incredible longevity. Ronaldo currently plays for Manchester United while Messi has been plying his trade with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar at PSG after joining the French club last year.

Asked to pick his favourite between the two of the best to have graced the game, Muller snubbed the Argentine and picked Ronaldo explaining that he has better stats against Messi. The Bayern Munich forward has come up against both Messi and Ronaldo on quite a few occasions in his career so far.

"I go for Ronaldo, against Messi I have good statistics, against Ronaldo; not that good," Muller was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe 'can walk out of his PSG contract in 2024' despite claims that he signed a 3-year deal

While Messi had a difficult start to life in Paris last season, Ronaldo returned to the Premier League and was back among the goals like he had never left. Ronaldo scored 18 goals in the Premier League for United but his heroics were not enough to secure the club a spot in the top four as they finished sixth after a disappointing campaign.

While Ronaldo has made it to the Ballon d'Or nominations for a record 18th time this year, Messi has shockingly been snubbed from the nominations following his dismal show last season. The Argentine maestro managed only six goals for PSG in the Ligue 1 last season and scored five times in the Champions League.

Also Read: Bayern vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch live streaming of marquee clash?

However, Messi has redeemed himself this season after taking a year to settle down at PSG and has been in fine form so far. On the other hand, Ronaldo is yet to start a game for Manchester United in the Premier League and is yet to score his first goal this season.