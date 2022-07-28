Cristiano Ronaldo keen to exit Manchester United, club maintains he is not for sale: Report

On Tuesday (July 25), Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Carrington and joined the Manchester United camp for training ahead of the new EPL season. Ronaldo was set to have a discussion with new manager Erik ten Hag regarding his future at the club. Despite the talk, it seems Ronaldo is still keen to leave Man United and start afresh in a new club.

Ronaldo remains adamant to leave the Red Devils and join a club where he can compete for major titles. With United finishing sixth in the last EPL season, he will miss Champions League football as well for the 2022/23 season. Earlier, the Portuguese captain had missed the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, for personal reasons, which raised speculations of his exit.

No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. pic.twitter.com/6CjzS8WSdA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022 ×

Hence, Ronaldo and Erik had a discussion but it seems there hasn't been any change of plans from the former's end, as per a report in English media. Despite him not being willing to stay back at Man United, he trained professionally as ever and the team environment also remains positive. Nonetheless, the superstar footballer's keenness to join somewhere else remains the biggest roadblock. Thus, his agent Jorge Mendes is still on his toes to find a new club for Ronaldo.

While many top clubs have not shown much interest, due to financial constraints or other factors, it seems Ronaldo has no choice but to play the waiting game for now.