Legendary football striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made a massive claim ahead of his 40th birthday on Wednesday. Ronaldo, currently playing in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) for Al-Nassr, scored a brace on Monday and has claimed he is the “most complete player ever” to play the sport. Ronaldo also claimed that he has a special place in his heart for Real Madrid where he played for nine years between 2009 and 2018 while winning four Champions League titles.

Advertisment

Ronaldo makes massive claim

“I’m the most complete player ever. To say that Cristiano isn’t complete is a lie. You may prefer Pele, Messi, Maradona, I understand and respect that,” Ronaldo said while speaking to Edu Aguirre.

“I will always have Madrid in my heart, it was the team where I was happiest. I have done very important things there, very beautiful things and that is why people do not forget. When you leave a legacy and a mark, people do not forget”.

Advertisment

Now almost 40, the Portugal star is still doing well, currently playing in the SPL earning a whopping $3mn per week. In his illustrious career, he has won all major football honours at club level while also bagging five Ballon d’Or trophies.

The FIFA World Cup remains the only major honour missing from his trophy cabinet. He won the Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League for Portugal, leading them on both occasions.

ALSO READ | Manchester City spend whopping $224mn in winter transfer window despite financial charges



Advertisment

Ronaldo has scored more than 900 goals and could become the first player to reach 1,000 goals.

For now, the attention turns to the AFC Champions League for Ronaldo as he targets another continental success. Al-Nassr took a massive 4-0 lead in the first leg as the Portuguese scored a brace against Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite match. Al-Nassr are also in the hunt for the SPL title and currently sit third in the table with 38 points from 18 matches.