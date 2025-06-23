/WI vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja backs veteran Marnus Labuschagne to bounce back after Barbados omission

Aussie opener Usman Khawaja has backed teammate Marnus Labuschagne to bounce back after he was dropped for the opening Test match against the West Indies in Barbados. Speaking on Monday (June 23), Khawaja insists Labuschagne has a big future ahead of him despite him sitting out of the first Test in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Australia will start their three-match red-ball tour on Wednesday with a near-fit squad led by Pat Cummins.

Khawaja backs Labuschagne to bounce back

"First and foremost, as his friend, I just gave a bit of love, as simple as that," Khawaja told cricket.com.au.

"Marnus still has a big future in international colours, and I think he understands that.

"I've been dropped so many times, and I know the only thing that can help you when you get dropped is just focusing on things you can control and letting go of things you can't.

"If you're meant to play for Australia, you will always play for Australia – I'm a big believer in that."

With Labuschagne omitted, Khawaja will have a new opening partner for the third consecutive Test match with Sam Konstas predicted to earn a call in Playing XI. Earlier, Labuschagne was promoted to the opener’s role in the World Test Championship (WTC) final where the Aussies lost to South Africa.

In other news ahead of the first Test, Josh Inglis was also recalled into the red-ball set-up as a replacement for Steve Smith. The former Aussie captain will miss the Barbados Test due to a finger injury he sustained during Day 3 of the WTC final at Lord’s last week.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Australia tour of the West Indies Schedule

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica