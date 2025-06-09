WATCH - Ravi Ashwin loses cool over LBW call in TNPL 2025, shouts at female umpire, smashes bat in agony

Former Indian cricketer and Test great Ravichandran Ashwin lost his cool over a Leg-Before Wicket (LBW) call during a TNPL 2025 game between Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Sunday (June 8). Ashwin, often known and looked up to for his maintained on-field conduct, was furious over his dismissal, later arguing with the female on-field umpire and smashing his bat on his pads in agony upon returning to the pavilion.

Playing at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Ashwin, who opened the batting for the team (Dindigul Dragons) he was leading, had earlier exhausted two reviews on wide deliveries by the fourth over, with this instance occurring on the penultimate ball of the next one.



His state teammate, Sai Kishore, was the one who accounted for his dismissal, irking Ashwin, who made the whole episode ugly to watch for the onlookers.

Bowling around the wickets to Ashwin, Sai pitched one outside of the leg stump, with Ashwin trying to play a sweep shot, only to miss it. Though that ball seemed to have hit his pads in front of the wickets, perhaps kissing the top of the stumps, should that have been reviewed, the female on-field umpire, Venkatesan Krithika, took no time in adjudging him out.



Shocked over the decision, Ashwin approached her agonisingly, later pointing towards the wicket to indicate the ball pitched outside of the leg stump and that she was wrong in her call. Considering he had no reviews left to challenge her decision, Ashwin had to walk back to the pavilion. However, his actions were loud as he smashed his pads in anger while returning.



Meanwhile, Ashwin’s frustration was compounded as his team got all out on just 93 inside 17 overs, further losing the match by nine wickets.



With the bat, he was the second-highest run-getter for the team, scoring 18, but went wicketless in his two overs, conceding 28 runs.

