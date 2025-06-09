/BCCI changes venues for 2025 home season over concerns around post Diwali AQI

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has made several changes to the venues for the upcoming international home season in the latest update. The BCCI has decided to shift the first Test against South Africa, scheduled to start on November 14 in Delhi, out of the capital city due to potential health risks. Considering that the air quality becomes hazardous during that period, especially after Diwali, the BCCI decided to shift the venue for the first of the two Tests against the Proteas.

The cricket’s apex body in the country moved this match to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, taking into account long-standing environmental data and potential health risks.

“The BCCI prioritises the welfare and well-being of players. After reviewing Delhi’s pollution patterns over the past decade, the decision was made to shift the venue,” an unnamed senior BCCI official said in an earlier chat with the Times of India (TOI), echoing the board’s concerns and commitment around players’ health.



On the other hand, the second Test match between India and the West Indies, scheduled to start on October 10 in Kolkata earlier, will now be staged at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.



Meanwhile, the latest update also impacts the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series. Due to outfield renovations underway at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, which might take longer than predicted to be completed, the first two ODIs of the three-match series are moved out of the city to New Chandigarh, with Delhi staging the final One-Dayer.



Moreover, the three-match ODIs between South Africa Men’s A side and India-A at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will now be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.



Also, the venues for the games not mentioned remain unchanged.