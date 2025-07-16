/The Hundred: James Anderson roped in by Manchester Originals in 'lucky' wildcard pick

Veteran former England speedster James Anderson is all set to feature in the upcoming edition of The Hundred after Manchester Originals roped him in. In an announcement made on Tuesday (July 15), Manchester Originals acquired Anderson’s services as part of the two-member draft pick, having gone undrafted during the main drafts. Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, picked Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, to play for the franchise ahead of the upcoming season, which begins on August 5.

Anderson returns to franchise cricket

"I'm really looking forward to The Hundred and I'm really happy to be part of the Manchester Originals squad," Anderson said of his signing. "I've loved my time with Lancashire this season, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to add value in the Hundred.

"It's a competition I've really enjoyed watching. When you're at the games you can really see that it does attract a slightly different crowd, a lot of younger people and families, and you can't underestimate how important that is for our game. I can't wait to get out there."

Retired from all formats at the international level in July 2024, the 42-year-old announced his return to domestic cricket earlier this year when he represented Lancashire Lightning in the T20 Blast. It was his first taste of T20 cricket after 11 years, having largely focused on Test matches. He enjoyed a successful return with the side bagging 14 wickets in eight matches for Lancashire.

By the time he bowls his first ball at The Hundred, Anderson will turn 43, but showing signs of no aging. Interestingly, Anderson had also gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auctions held in November, as no other franchise showed interest in him.

Men's Hundred Wildcard picks

Manchester Originals: James Anderson, Marchant de Lange

Northern Superchargers: James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff

Southern Brave: Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Trent Rockets: Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson

London Spirit: Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins

Welsh Fire: Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway

Birmingham Phoenix: Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

Oval Invincibles: George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar