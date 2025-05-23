Test retirement spree continues as Sri Lanka batting great latest to call time on red-ball career

Sri Lanka’s third-highest Test run-scorer, Angelo Mathews, is the latest batting great to call time on his red-ball career. Taking to social media, Mathews, who made his Test debut 16 years ago in 2009, revealed he will retire from Tests following the first game against Bangladesh in Galle starting June 17. His announcement, however, includes that he remains available for selection in white-ball cricket ‘if and when his country needs him’.

Given Sri Lanka is not playing any Tests beyond the home series against Bangladesh at least until next year, Mathews, who turns 38 next week, decided to call it quits from the format. Having played 119 matches, Mathews has scored 8167 runs - the third-most for Sri Lanka after Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814). The right-handed batter has hit 16 centuries, averaging just over 44 (44.62).



However, he only picked 33 wickets in the whites.



"The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride," Mathews wrote in a note on his social media handles.



"I have given everything to cricket, and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person I am today. Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me."

Meanwhile, with Sri Lanka due to co-host the T20 World Cup with India early in 2026, chances of Mathews getting picked are there.

Sri Lanka under Mathews



Mathews even captained Sri Lanka in Tests in 34 games, leading them to some of their best wins recorded, including one against England in Leeds 11 years ago, where his 160 in the second innings turned the tide for the visitors.



During 2013 and 2015, when his Test form peaked, Mathews amassed 2378 runs, averaging close to 60 (59.45), while all those runs came batting lower down the order at number five or six. Though he never came close to achieving that feat, he contributed to Sri Lanka’s batting success afterwards, scoring 2141 runs across two years (2022 and 2023), averaging 51.15.



His last Test hundred came a year ago against Afghanistan in February 2024.



Meanwhile, Mathews is the third high-profile name who announced his Test retirement this month, after the Indian batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.