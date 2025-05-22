ENG vs ZIM: England top order dominates as hosts hit 498/3 on day 1

England's top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all made hundreds as they piled on the agony for a hapless Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day Test in Nottingham on Thursday.

At stumps on the first day at Trent Bridge, an utterly dominant England were 498 for three after number three Pope top-scored with 169 not out at better than a run-a-ball.

Pope's fourth score of over 150 at this level further emphasised the gulf between the sides in what is Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years.

Left-hander Duckett led the initial run-spree with 140 on his Nottinghamshire home ground and opening partner Crawley made 124.

Not since the same trio all reached three figures against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in December 2022 had England's top three all made hundreds on the first day of a Test.

Crawley's century came after he had managed just 212 runs in his previous eight Tests at an average of 15.14, with Thursday's innings just his fifth hundred in 54 matches at this level.

But all three hundreds were made against a callow Zimbabwe attack which bore little relation to the sterner challenges awaiting England in an upcoming five-Test series at home to India before they head to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

Ngarava injury

Zimbabwe were further handicapped when Richard Ngarava, arguably the pick of their four pacemen with none for 42 in nine overs, left the field shortly after lunch having pulled up clutching his back and hamstrings when chasing a ball.

Ngarava returned late in the final session but did not bowl again before leaving the field once more.

Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine opted to bowl after winning the toss in the hope his attack could utilise the cloud cover above Trent Bridge, a ground renowned for aiding pacemen.

His decision to field was all the more understandable given Zimbabwe's 138-run thrashing by a youthful County Select XI in their lone warm-up match last week.

But while Zimbabwe's four quicks got the occasional ball to deviate sharply, they also repeatedly over-pitched and bowled too short.

At lunch, England were 130 without loss off 26 overs, with Duckett 75 not out and Crawley unbeaten on 53.

It was not long before the aggressive Duckett completed a hundred off exactly 100 balls, including 15 fours.

Having got to three figures, Duckett hit the first six of the match when he pulled Tanaka Chivanga, whose 12 wicketless overs cost an expensive 83 runs.

Duckett, however, exited in familiar fashion.

Having thrashed spinner Wessly Madhevere's first ball through the covers for four and pulled the second for six, Duckett tamely chipped the third to cover where Ben Curran -- the brother of England internationals Sam and Tom and the son of the late Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin -- held the catch that ended a blistering innings.

England were then 231-1 following their first three-figure opening partnership since Duckett and Crawley put on 109 against Ireland at Lord's in 2023.

Come tea, Crawley was 93 not out and Pope unbeaten on 49.

Crawley, after a trademark cover-driven four got him to 98, went to a 145-ball century, including 12 boundaries, with a sedate single.

But having suffered what appeared to be an attack of cramp, Crawley was lbw trying to sweep spinner Sikandar Raza to the delight of a small but voluble band of Zimbabwe supporters.

Pope completed a century when he forced Raza for his 14th four as he extended his own record by becoming the first batsman to score his first eight Test hundreds against different opponents.

Such was England's dominance it made little difference when star batsman Joe Root holed out off persevering paceman Blessing Muzarabani for 34.

England captain Ben Stokes is making a comeback to cricket this week after the all-rounder's lengthy rehabilitation from his latest hamstring tear.