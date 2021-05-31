Cricket: 'Swing it away from him": Ollie Robinson reveals plan to dismiss Kane Williamson

England's Ollie Robinson is set for the Kiwi challenge. The medium-pacer said he knew how to dismiss New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the first Test between the two teams on June 2 at Lord's.

Robinson is expected to walk out in the whites later this week after several impressive runs in county cricket. He remarked there were plans in place to send Kane Williamson back to the pavilion as early as possible.

Ahead of the series, Robinson said: "Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease, and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option".

"That will be Plan A, but if he gets a few more we have got a few Plans Bs and Cs in the background," he added.

"I will use all my attributes - my height, my skill - and I hope it will stand me in good stead. I feel like if I get my chance I am ready. I don't feel too nervous at the moment. I feel I should take to it fairly well."

ALSO READ: Cricket: Aakash Chopra names 'X-factor' for Team India in the tour of England

Ollie Robinson has had a brilliant couple of seasons in his First-Class career with 195 wickets at an average of 17.29 since 2018. With a solid England bowling setup, a Test debut was consistently a test.

One quality Robinson is prestigious for is the homework he does on contradicting batting line-ups. He has shown the very application to that as he has in turning around his profession subsequent to being sacked by Yorkshire when he was 20 in 2014 due to off-pitch issues.

“I do feel like if I get my chance I am ready. I don’t feel too nervous at the moment and I feel like I should take to it fairly well," the England pacer said.

“Any game of cricket that I play, I always play at 110 percent. I call it ‘white line fever’ where I’m a changed character when I go on the field. It just gives me that little extra boost when I’m able to go at players and bowl at better players and go at them," he added

Robinson isn't honored with the express speed of his injured Sussex teammate Jofra Archer however accepts he has the quality to prevail at Test level.

"I definitely feel like I've got different gears that I can step up to in Test cricket" - he signed off.

