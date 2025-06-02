Adverse weather conditions and disease scare forces ACC to postpone Women’s Emerging Asia Cup: Naqvi

Adverse weather conditions and health concerns surrounding the spread of chikungunya disease have forced the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to postpone the second edition of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, scheduled to start on June 6 in Sri Lanka. Former PCB chief and current ACC president Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development on Monday (June 2).

“The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level. We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we will work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date,” Naqvi wrote on X.

Naqvi said that the ACC decided against staging the tournament per schedule after SLC president Shammi Silva wrote to them, seeking to work on a separate window to host this event owing to weather and health concerns in the country.



The latest reports suggest that Sri Lanka's meteorological department issued an advisory last week, warning everyone of strong winds and thunderstorms across several provinces in the country.



The ACC also confirmed that they will announce the new dates in due course.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong held the inaugural edition of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in 2023, where India-A beat Bangladesh-A by 31 runs in the final to lift the trophy. Shreyanka Patil was the player of the tournament, which featured eight teams and staged 15 matches, including the knockouts.



Besides, per BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's earlier statement, the board has not communicated anything yet regarding India's participation in this tournament and the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, played among six teams and scheduled in India in September this year.