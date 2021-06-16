Cricket: South Africa's Faf du Plessis ruled out of PSL 2021 after sustaining concussion

South African batsman Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 after colliding with Mohammad Hasnain during a match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on June 12. While du Plessis was rushed to hospital after the nasty collision, he has sustained a concussion. Due to the blow, du Plessis has been ruled out of PSL 2021 and will be soon flying back to South Africa.

Du Plessis, in an attempt to save a boundary, collided with teammate Hasnain and sustained a concussion. He even tweeted that he is stable but having some memory loss following the collision.

The development comes as a major blow for Quetta Gladiators as Du Plessis was in red-hot form lately.

Before PSL 2021, du Plessis played in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was postponed mid-way on May 4. He was third-leading scorer with 320 runs in seven matches for Chennai Super Kings with the veteran Proteas batter finding form in the shortest format of the game.

Du Plessis, however, got concussed after playing just one match for Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub was named as his concussion replacement for the match but the youngster was dropped from the subsequent game.

Quetta Gladiators haven’t enjoyed a stellar campaign in PSL 2021 with just two wins in eight matches. They are lying bottom of PSL 2021 points table. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led outfit will look to win their remaining two matches in a bid to give them an outside chance to reach the playoffs.