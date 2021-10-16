Cricket South Africa saves itself from 'embarrassment' after ignoring du Plessis, Tahir while wishing CSK

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for not congratulating ex-skipper Faf du Plessis on winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After Chennai's 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final match at Dubai cricket stadium on Friday (October 16), CSA had wished pacer Lungi Ngidi but didn't mention Du Plessis and Imran Tahir's names in a now-deleted post.

Responding to the same, the former Proteas pacer advised the cricket board to do the "right thing" and "add all the men involved" in the post. Not just Steyn, the post did not go down well with du Plessis, who reacted on Instagram, "Really???".

"CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," Steyn tweeted.

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021 ×

CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram.

Whoever’s running those accounts needs a talking too. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021 ×

After Steyn's criticism, CSA has now congratulated all the players who were part of the CSK's squad. "Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably Faf du Plessis who put in a Man of the match performance," read CSA's tweet with a team photo of CSK with the trophy.

Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably Faf du Plessis who put in a Man of the match performance pic.twitter.com/rC9QaIZ90r — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 16, 2021 ×

Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese, who will be representing Namibia in the men's T20 World Cup, replied to Steyn's tweet, saying, "Absolutely shocking what's going on with the @OfficialCSA media account at the moment. Surely @faf1307 and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!!"