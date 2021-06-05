Cricket: New Zealand bowling coach hopeful for a result amidst Day 3 being washed out

New Zealand trust that the ongoing Test against England can raise an outcome notwithstanding Day 3 getting washed out. Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen feels New Zealand have the high ground as they hope to begin the series with a success.

Bad weather played spoilsport at Lord's on Friday, with the whole day being cleaned out thus. Many feel the absence of game time goes about as a drawback for New Zealand, who are using up all available time to get off the imprint in the series.

Addressing a New Zealand-based website, Shane Jurgensen feels there is sufficient time in the Test to hurl an outcome since the Kiwis put liberally with two days to go.

“I think there’s still enough time to potentially believe that there can be a result. The advantage for us is we’ve got runs on the board and that’s always good, to be in front at this stage of the game in terms of runs” - he said.

Team England presently trails New Zealand by 267 runs and has two days and eight wickets close by to upset the deficiency. With Day 3 being cleaned out, the match has crawled nearer towards a draw. The current situation implies triumph appears to be far off for England also.

The climate conditions mean main England versus New Zealand is probably going to end in an impasse. In any case, Shane Jurgensen repeated the side will focus on triumph as well as playing great cricket at whatever point allowed an opportunity on the field.

“In two days, it’s going to be tough to get a result, but at the same time, we’ve still got to believe and keep pushing. From our perspective, you most likely adjust the way you think a little bit, but for us, it’s still about playing five days of good cricket, or now, obviously four” - he added.

Disregarding the outcome, New Zealand will be content with how they have performed over the initial two days. Kiwis have acclimated to the English conditions absent a lot of quarrels, which looks good as they move toward the immeasurably significant World Test Championship Final against India.

