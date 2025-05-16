Published: May 16, 2025, 04:52 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 04:52 IST

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has decided against returning to play in the remainder of IPL 2025 for Delhi Capitals , as the franchise resumes training ahead of their home game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 18). Per the latest report, Starc has informed DC about his decision, with the IPL side prepared to fight for their maiden IPL title without their top wicket-taker thus far this season.

A Times of India (TOI) report states that Starc was not part of DC’s first training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday (May 15), while Sri Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera was the only overseas player present at the team practice. South African players, including Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs, will rejoin the team soon, while team mentor Kevin Pietersen has landed in India, linking up with the squad on Friday.

Delhi will host Gujarat on Sunday at home, but will train at the franchise’s training ground in Aerocity on Friday. GT also landed in the capital city on Thursday evening and is scheduled to begin practice for their first game this Sunday.

Due to national commitments, several English and South African players scheduled to feature for their countries, including Mumbai Indians’ overseas duo of Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, will not be part of the IPL 2025 Playoffs should MI qualify.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that all WTC-Final-bound players playing in the cash-rich league must leave the tournament by May 25 to prepare for the summit clash against Australia starting June 11 at Lord’s.

Rickelton, part of the Test squad for the WTC Final 2025, would be among the eight South African players who would link up with the Test squad. Per the latest report, MI have roped in England batter Jonny Bairstow and seamer Richard Gleeson as their replacements for the remainder of the season.

As England hosts West Indies for the white-ball series, starting with three ODIs on May 29, the same day IPL 2025 Playoffs get underway, Jacks will return home; although he landed in India following the tournament’s resumption update.

Bairstow, his replacement, remained unsold at the mega auction in November last year and has not featured for England since June 2024. On the other hand, Gleeson, 37, made his IPL debut last season while playing for Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians sit in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 contested matches.