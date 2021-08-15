Cricket: Jos Buttler has still not got the belief to score runs in Test cricket, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman trusts Jos Buttler lacks belief in Test cricket. He said that Jos Buttler is so anxious to face the expectations of his team and board that it's obfuscating his judgment of innings working in the longest format.

VVS Laxman's remarks came considering Jos Buttler's 42-ball 23 in England's first innings of the Lord's Test. He was indeed a bit too brassy in his approach, hitting the new ball on the facing India's pace bowlers.

"For me, he's one of the most dangerous white-ball batsmen going around, there's no doubt about it. But at the moment, I have a feeling that there are two things happening with Jos Buttler. For one, he's still not got the belief on how to score runs in Test match cricket," said VVS Laxman in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

"While he wants to establish and prove himself at the highest level, and he knows there's a lot of faith reposed on him by the team management and the selectors, sometimes, in that eagerness, you don't know what kind of game to play. At the moment, he's not sure how to approach a Test match innings," he added.

This was Jos Buttler's third consecutive disappointment in the series. He was excused in comparable style in the first Test for a duck in the first innings and scored 22-runs in the subsequent innings.

"The second thing is, he can learn from his captain who is batting alongside him. The captain shows that for him to be successful, or for any batsman to be successful in English conditions, it's very important to allow the ball to come close and play it as late as possible," he said.

"That's the mistake that Jos has made, in both Test matches he has been reaching out towards the ball and there's a big, big gap between bat and pad which is something you can't afford to do in England," he concluded.