Surya touches sky in Jaipur! Ace MI batter breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 15-year-old IPL record

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has broken a 15-year-old long-standing IPL record held by cricket great and former franchise hero Sachin Tendulkar. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the side’s last league game in IPL 2025 on Monday (May 26), Suryakumar completed his fifth fifty of the season (57); he also surpassed Sachin’s tally of 618 runs (619* runs) in a single edition, topping the list of MI batters with most runs in an edition.

The batting maestro scored 618 runs in the 2010 edition, a record that remained untouched for over a decade. However, SKY, a Mumbai Indians veteran, broke this record and created a few more during his brief knock. Ahead of the game, the right-handed batter needed 36 runs to surpass Sachin’s tally, achieving this feat in the 15th over by pulling seamer Arshdeep Singh for a single.



Meanwhile, Suryakumar had come close to breaching it earlier, during the 2023 edition, where he ended the season with 605 runs.



Here’s the list of MI batters with the most runs in a single IPL season -



619* - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

618 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

553 - Sachin Tendulkar (2011)

540 - Lendl Simmons (2015)

538 - Rohit Sharma (2013)

More records tumble in Jaipur



Surya also created a couple more records to guide Mumbai to a fighting first-inning total of 184 for seven. Surya broke a T20 record and an all-time IPL record during his innings.



Firstly, he broke South Africa’s Test captain Temba Bavuma’s world record of most 25-plus scores in T20s by completing his 14th consecutive 25-plus score in this format, going past Bavuma’s tally.



SKY also broke a record for the most consecutive 25-plus scores in a single edition. He completed 14 successive 25-plus scores this season, surpassing the joint record held by Shubman Gill and Kane Williamson of 13 such scores each.



Most 25+ scores in an IPL season -



14* - Suryakumar Yadav (14 innings) in 2025

13 - Shubman Gill (17 innings) in 2023

13 - Kane Williamson (17 innings) in 2018

Meanwhile, Punjab won the toss and elected to field first, restricting Mumbai to under 200. Considering the winner of this match seals the top-two spot on the points table, the two teams have come all guns blazing in a crucial must-win tie. Both, however, have secured IPL 2025 playoff berths.