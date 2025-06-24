IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Openers, Root take England 1-0 up with five wickets win vs India at Headingley

England chased down 371-run target on day 5 (June 24) of the first Test at Headingley and beat India by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England opener Ben Duckett (149) scored a hundred while Joe Root scored unbeaten 53 as England completed their second highest and third overall successful chase at home. Before this, they had chased down 378 runs, also against India, in 2022 Birmingham Test. With Bumrah out of colour in the second innings, no Indian bowler could pose a real threat to England batting line despite overcast conditions.

Duckett and Zak Crawley (65) had added 188 runs for the first wicket - highest 4th innings opening partnership vs India - and the game kept going farther for India. By the time Shardul Thakur took two consecutive wickets to bring England four down at 250-odd, it was too late for India.

England negated the first session without losing a wicket and added 96 runs as well. Duckett had already crossed his fifty and was looking good for more. After a bit of rain delay in the session, Prasidh Krishna removed Crawley and then Ollie Pope shortly after as England crossed 200-run mark.

Duckett then added 47 runs for the third wicket before Shardul removed him and Harry Brook on consecutive balls. Skipper Stokes then added 49 runs with Root for the fifth wicket to take England past 300 and all but shut the door on India. Jadeja removed stokes after the England skipper on 33 after he tried one too many reverse sweeps. Root added remaining runs with wicketkeeper-batter Jaime Smith, who remained not out on 44.