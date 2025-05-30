'I am looking forward to cricket at OIympics': Jasprit Bumrah shares his excitement for LA28 Games

Ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about the challenges of playing all three cricket formats, maintaining a good shape and his anticipation for cricket’s inclusion in the LA 28 Olympics. Speaking to former Australia captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Bumrah spoke about how he looks after his body and what keeps him going in international cricket.

The pace spearhead admitted that playing all formats regularly is not easy and takes a toll on the body.

“Yeah, it is obviously tough for any individual to keep playing everything,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for a while, but you have to understand where your body is going and which tournament is more important. So you have to be a little selective and smart about how you use your body.”

Even with the physical demands, Bumrah’s love for cricket remains strong.

“As a cricketer, I never want to leave anything. I always want to keep going. Right now, I’m okay physically, and I take things one day at a time,” he added.

The 31-year-old continued that he doesn’t set goals anymore and prefers to enjoy the game without putting pressure on himself.

“I’ve learned to listen to my body and not force expectations. The journey is going good so far. The day I feel the drive is gone or my body isn’t holding up, that’s when I’ll take a call. But right now, I’m fine.”

Meanwhile, Bumrah also shared his happiness about cricket being included in the Olympics in the future.

“I’ve heard cricket is coming to the Olympics, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to. Who would’ve thought? It’s very exciting,” he said.

He, however, concluded on a thoughtful note, saying, “I don’t set goals anymore because every time I have, I haven’t been able to fulfil them. I try to enjoy the game because that’s why I started playing it. I take it one day at a time and collect memories that’s what I’ll remember in the end.”