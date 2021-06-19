Cricket: Fielding coach R Sridhar lauds teen sensation Shafali Verma's gritty knock

Shafali Verma has entranced the cricket world with her volatile batting for India in the top-order. The 17-year-old batting sensation declared herself to the world at the 2020 T20 World Cup where she top-scored for India with 163 runs at a strike rate of 158.25. Shafali Verma proceeded with her scoring streak as she crushed two half-centuries on her Test debut.

ALSO READ: WTC Final: Tom Latham is thankful for a reserve day as Day 1 was washed out

Shafali Verma smashed 96 runs in the first innings while staying unbeaten on 55 in the second innings of the continuous Test match against England.

R Sridhar, Indian men's fielding coach was all applause for Shafali Verma in the press conference. Sridhar said that the entire Indian group at whatever point they had downtime from preparing have been stuck to the Test match and powerful dazzled by the teen's fireworks.

"Shafali, so much reminds us of Viru, doesn't she? The way she plays and her mindset is so clear, so we are enjoying the innings from Shafali. I wish she had got a hundred in the first innings."

"And well played to both Smriti and Shafali, what a rollicking start they gave us in the first innings, and unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on that, but great test match going there" - he added.

In the one-off India women's Test against England ladies, debutant Shafali Verma made an amazing 96 in the first exposition and has scored an unbeaten 50 in the second innings after the hosts were implemented a follow-on.

Smriti Mandhana excessively contributed with a patient 78 runs.

R. Sridhar additionally said that the Indian men's team is watching the ladies in action and empowering the young ladies. He said:

"We have not missed a beat of the girls' game right from day one. We have almost seen it, whenever we can except for the times we were out for practice. All of us have seen the game, it has been live going on in our rooms, in our team room, in our breakfast area and even today, when we are for the rain to stop, all of us were sitting together and watching the girl’s game and encouraging our girls."

"Now they are fighting to get back into the game, claw their way back into the game, seeing Deepti put up a stoic performance there, she has played a few balls for her one or two runs when I left” - he added.

The fielding coach additionally adored the Bristol pitch, where the Women's Test is being played.

"Looking at the wicket, we thought, maybe we could play the finals there. The ball is turning a bit, so we (are) just wondering if we shift the finals from here to Bristol, what do you reckon” - he gibed.