EXCLUSIVE - IND vs ENG: 'Both teams will have to bat,' says ex-India skipper about England's lively pitch request for Lord's Test

India vs England third Test is set to begin at the Lord's from Thursday (Jul 10) with series locked at 1-1 after the first two Tests. England took the first Test at Headingley after chasing down 371 with five wickets to spare but India hit back immediately with a sensation 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. With Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer set to be back for their respective sides and England asking for a livelier pitch than previous two Tests, the third Test could prove pivotal before the long break.



Ahead of the Lord's Test, former India women's skipper Anjum Chopra spoke to WION at length about Lord's pitch, Prasidh Krishna, India's probable playing XI and more. Check the interview excerpts below:



There has been a lot of talk about the pitches. Brendan McCullum and Ben Stokes have said that we're going to ask for something livelier, spicier at the Lord's. Do you think it was the right decision for them to go for the flat decks in the first two tests?

We are not used to seeing England this warm when we go there in June or early part of July. It's a bit nippy, which England is supposed to be, but it's not cold. So, obviously, because the conditions are a lot drier, it is affecting everything including the pitches. Also, I wouldn't say that it was a flat track (at Edgbaston). No, there will always be movement (in the UK). There will always be assistance for spinners or for seam bowlers because those are the conditions. And even if they give a green track, it's okay. Both teams will have to bat on it. It's not that only one team will bat on it. And both teams will get to bowl on it. I don't think conditions will really matter. First couple of hours, first morning of the Test match, any match that starts, the first morning will be essential anywhere in the world.

Prasidh Krishna has bowled well in the first two Tests. But he hasn't been able to take many wickets despite being IPL's highest wicket taker in the season leading to the series. What do you think, what part is not going right for him as far as the wicket column is concerned?

I think it's a little unfair probably to say that something is going wrong. Every bowler has a rhythm and we saw that the rhythm that he was bowling in IPL was top notch. That's why he was one of the top wicket takers. When you immediately shift to Test match cricket and you have been out of action as he came into this IPL after a bit of an injury. So, look at the last 18 months of the time that he has been playing - from there to shift from T20 to Test match cricket can take a bit of time. He improved as the game progressed in the first test match. Yes, he was back of the length of short but he improved. In the second test match, he was a lot better. It's about finding that rhythm and for any bowler it will hold true including for Akash Deep, Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, everyone to find that right rhythm. Some find it early, some take a little bit of time. So, He has improved from the first to the second Test match and he is a quality bowler, so I am sure that things will turn around.



Do you think that India should go with two spinners at Lord's?

It is difficult to say. We have not seen the conditions. We don't know what the pitch is going to be like. What the weather forecast is going to be like for the few days ahead. We don't know. If you play with two genuine spinners and the kind of batting that we have, I don't think you can squeeze in two genuine spinners at Lord's. So, it will be difficult. I thought that he (Kuldeep) would play here at Edgbaston. But since they didn't pick him, it will be difficult to play him at Lord's. That's what I feel. But we have not seen the conditions. Let's see what the conditions are like at Lord's and then only I am sure the team management will decide who to play.



Karun Nair has gotten starts but hasn't been able to convert them. Do you think that he needs to adjust a bit more technically?