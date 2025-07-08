Kohli answer what's difficult - playing at Wimbledon Centre Court or Lord's

India cricketer Virat Kohli was in attendance at Wimbledon Centre Court on Monday (Jul 7) to witness Novak Djokovic cruise in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought victory over Alex de Minaur. Djokovic won the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and continued his bid for the record 25th grand slam title. After the match, Kohli was interviewed by former India tennis player Vijay Amritraj and was asked to compare playing at Lord's to playing at Centre Court. Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, has stellar record in red-ball format but could not replicate that at Lord's.

"Well, there are such amazing stadiums in the world to play cricket. And as we were having a chat earlier, it's a lot of pressure because there are so many people in the stadium. But I would say it's not as intimidating as the Centre Court because of the distance people are sitting from you," said Kohli when asked draw comparison between playing at Lord's and Centre Court.

Apart from Virat, former multi-Wimbledon winner Roger Federer was also in the attendance to watch his long-time on-court nemesis Djokovic play. After the win, Djokovic acknowledged Federer's presence and was happy to win in front of him.