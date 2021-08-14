Cricket: England fans hurl bottle corks at KL Rahul, Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 14, 2021, 08:44 PM(IST)

Cricket: England fans hurl bottle corks at KL Rahul, Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral - WATCH Photograph:( Twitter )

India captain Virat Kohli, who was the fielding on the slips, was not pleased with the incident and signalled him to throw it back to the crowd. 

Netizens were left fuming after an incident took place on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England on Saturday. A section of the crowd at Lord's hurled bottle corks at Indian batsman KL Rahul. 

The uncalled incident took place during the 69th over of England's innings and Rahul was standing at the third man boundary when he complained about something being thrown from the crowd. 

India captain Virat Kohli, who was the fielding on the slips, was not pleased with the incident and signalled him to throw it back to the crowd. 

The video of Virat Kohli signalling KL Rahul went viral on social media and the incident received a lot of reaction from the netizens. Twitteratis lashed out at the unruly crowd and called it unacceptable. 

England skipper Joe Root got his 22nd Test century for his country to bring his side back in the game after losing quick wickets. England now trail by 48 runs as India scored 364 runs in the first innings.  

