/Cricket Australia opens BBL to private investment; Melbourne Renegades set to be first club sold

The Big Bash League (BBL) will be partially privatised, starting with the sale of the struggling Melbourne Renegades, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Tuesday. The governing body wants to bring in private investment to the Twenty20 competition as it looks to shore up the game's financial future, which has come under threat from lucrative leagues abroad.



"Beginning the sales process for the Renegades allows us to take the first step in a self-determination model for our members and represents a defining moment for the game," said Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird. "This is a significant decision that has involved an enormous amount of analysis, discussion and collaboration over many months."



Cricket Australia said it could offer other franchises for sale further down the track.



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Cricket Australia said it aimed for the Renegades to have new ownership in place for the next season.

Melbourne is in Victoria, and the state's cricket association said the sale would help Australia keep pace with an "evolving" cricket landscape.



"We're enthusiastic about moving forward with this process and taking the Melbourne Renegades to market," said Cricket Victoria director Shaun Richardson.



Privatisation has been a thorny issue in Australia, with an initial proposal to sell stakes in each of BBL's eight teams stalling earlier this year amid concerns about a loss of control for the game's local custodians.



While the Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania cricket associations voiced support and South Australia said it was open to the idea, New South Wales and Queensland rejected the move.

BBL 16 Opener in India

The first game of BBL 16 between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will take place outside of Australia at Chepauk in Chennai, marking a unique and historic occasion for franchise cricket worldwide. Chennai will host the Renegades' home game on December 12, starting at 2:40 PM local time.



This BBL match, taking place on foreign soil, was organised as a joint initiative between CA and the BCCI to deepen Australia-India cricket and diplomatic ties.