CPL 2023: IPL cult hero Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots as marquee player

Indian Premier League (IPL) cult hero Ambati Rayudu has joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Friday, August 11. Rayudu, winner of six Indian Premier League (IPL) titles recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game, but will play the role of marquee player in the CPL. Rayudu was last seen in action during the IPL 2023 final when he won the title against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Rayudu makes big move

In a sensational development, the 37-year-old could become the second player to play in the CPL after veteran star Pravin Tambe when he represented Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020. However, the player still requires the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approval to play in the league. Earlier he had to withdraw from the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) due to a BCCI ruling.

"I'm really excited to be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. I look forward to having a positive contribution to the team in the upcoming CPL 2023," Rayudu said.

BCCI's proposal to introduce a one-year cooling-off period for retired Indian players before they can participate in overseas franchise leagues is the was the major stumbling block for Rayudu playing in the MLC. However, it is expected that this won’t be an issue during the CPL and Rayudu will be free to join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The former Mumbai Indians star has tons of experience in the shorter format, having delivered for all franchises he has played. With six IPL titles, he is the most successful player in the history of the IPL along with Rohit Sharma.

ALSO READ | You have to give players like Suryakumar Yadav cushion of extra games ahead of World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Unique IPL 2023 season

The 2023 CPL season will also be unique considering Shreyanka Patil will become the first Indian to take part in the Women's game. She will be representing Guyana Amazon Warriors and has been cleared by the BCCI to take part in the competition. The six-team tournament is all set for kick-off on Thursday, August 17 as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots try to claim their second title in three seasons.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE