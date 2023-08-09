CPL 2023 Full Schedule: Check date, time, venues, teams, live streaming and all you need to know

CPL 2023 Full Schedule: The men's Carribean Premier League or CPL 2023 is all set to kick off from August 17. The annual Twenty20 cricket tournament was founded by Cricket West Indies in 2023. A total of six teams will be participating in the game in 34 matches including Saint Lucia Kings, Jamaica Tallwahs, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts, Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors. As per the schedule, the first match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, between Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. The final match of the CPL 2023 will be played at the Providence Stadium on September 25.

Here's all you need to know about CPL 2023:

Date: August 17- September 25

Venues- 5

Matches- 34

CPL 2023 Teams:

Saint Lucia Kings

Jamaica Tallawahs

Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors

CPL 2023 Venues:

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Warner Park

Kensington Oval

Queen's Park

Brian Lara Stadium

Providence Stadium

CPL 2023 Full Schedule: Fixtures and Matches

Thursday, 17 August 2023 Match 1: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Friday, 18 August 2023 Match 2: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Saturday, 19 August 2023 Match 3: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm local time).

Sunday, 20 August 2023 Match 4: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Sunday, 20 August 2023 Match 5: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm local time).

Monday, 21 August 2023 Match 6: Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Thursday, 24 August 2023 Match 7: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).

Friday, 25 August 2023 Match 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).

Saturday, 26 August 2023 Match 9: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park (7:30 pm local time).

Sunday, 27 August 2023 Match 10: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Barbados Royals at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).

Sunday, 27 August 2023 Match 11: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park (7:30 pm local time).

Monday, 28 August 2023 Match 12: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).

Thursday, 31 August 2023 Match 13: Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval (4:30 am local time).

Friday, 1 September 2023 Match 14: Barbados Royals Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Kensington Oval (4:30 am local time).

Saturday, 2 September 2023 Match 15: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval (7:30 pm local time).

Sunday, 3 September 2023 Match 16: Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval (5:30 am local time).

Sunday, 3 September 2023 Match 17: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval (7:30 pm local time).

Monday, 4 September 2023 Match 18: Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval (5:30 am local time).

Wednesday, 6 September 2023 Match 19: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen's Park Oval (4:30 am local time).

Thursday, 7 September 2023 Match 20: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals at Queen's Park Oval (4:30 am local time).

Saturday, 9 September 2023 Match 21: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium (7:30 pm local time).

Sunday, 10 September 2023 Match 22: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Brian Lara Stadium (5:30 am local time).

Sunday, 10 September 2023 Match 23: Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium (7:30 pm local time).

Monday, 11 September 2023 Match 24: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium (5:30 am local time).

Thursday, 14 September 2023 Match 25: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Friday, 15 September 2023 Match 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Saturday, 16 September 2023 Match 27: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium (7:30 pm local time).

Sunday, 17 September 2023 Match 28: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Sunday, 17 September 2023 Match 29: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium (7:30 pm local time).

Monday: 18 September 2023 Match 30: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Wednesday, 20 September 2023: 3rd place Vs 4th place at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Thursday, 21 September 2023: 1st place Vs 2nd place at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Saturday, 23 September 2023: Winner of Eliminator Vs Loser of Qualifier 1 at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

Monday, 25 September 2023: Finalist 1 Vs Finalist 2 at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).

CPL 2023 Live streaming: