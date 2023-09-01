CPL 2023: CEO Pete Russell defends red-card rule, says we are doing it for the fans

The introduction of red-card-rule in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) hogged the limelight after Trinbago Knight Riders became the first team to receive the same earlier in the tournament. While TKR captain Kieron Pollard called the rule ‘ridiculous’, CPL’s CEO Pete Russell defended it, saying they brought this into action to cut short the duration of T20 games, something fans have cherished so far.

Citing the example of how T20 games are getting longer nowadays, Russell said with this rule, at least the duration is getting shortened, reflecting the true meaning of a T20 game - something that must end sooner and not take four hours to finish.

"I thought it did exactly what I wanted it to do (laughs). Unfortunately, Kieron didn't quite see it that way, but look it is tough," Russell said before the start of the Barbados leg of the CPL.

“I'm sure the captain next to me [Rovman Powell, Barbados Royals] would agree. If you have three overs where you effectively have the penalty, it does make a difference. The reason we've done it is to just speed up the pace of play. I know IPL games go well over four hours, which is just too long," Russell noted.

Echoing what this red-card rule is meant to change in T20 cricket, Russell shared a conversation with a fan sitting in the stands during one of the games. Mentioning that a fan had to leave the game early to catch his ferry because it took longer for the game to end, precisely the last over, which took 12 minutes to get completed, Russell said that is unacceptable.

"I sat next to someone in the stands during that game on Sunday, and he had to get a ferry back to Nevis, and he had to leave the game early because of the amount of time it took to bowl those last few overs," Russell said. "So, the last over was bowled in 12 minutes, which, again, is not acceptable. So, it has a knock-on effect.

‘Doing it for the fans

T20 cricket is fast-paced, glittering, brings excitement and is for the fans to enjoy the crispier version of the game. Speaking on the same lines, Russell said all these efforts are just for the spectators.

"We're doing it for the fans - that's really the reason for doing it. I certainly don't mind it to change. If you actually look at the overall timings each game is 17 minutes quicker than it was last year. So, from that point of view, it's been a success, and it's just unfortunate that Trinidad got caught up in it, but everyone has signed up for the rules. So, I'm happy with where we are at right now," he added.

What are the slow-over-rate penalties?

If the bowling team is behind the required rate at the start of the 18th over, an additional fielder must enter the 30-yard circle with five players inside.

If the team is behind the rate at the start of the 19th over, two additional fielders must enter the fielding circle for six players to be inside.

In case the bowling team is behind the rate at the start of the final over, the penalty gets harsher as the team will lose a player from the field, selected by the captain, and also have six players inside the circle.

Besides, the batting team must ensure to keep the game moving. After a first and final warning from the umpires, the batting team will be slapped with a five-run penalty for each instance of time wasting.