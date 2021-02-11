Coup de France: Neymar Jr. injured as Paris St Germain reach round of 32

Cup holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday reached the round of 32 of Coup de France after a 1-0 win over Ligue 2 side Caen. However, PSG's star striker Neymar Jr. suffered a possible groin injury during the match.

The Brazilian's injury comes as a worry for Paris as they are set to lock horns with Barcelona after six days. Steeve Yago's tackle on 56th minute forced Neymar to limp off the field and be replaced by Kylian Mbappe.

"There's something with his adductor (muscle). It will be checked by the medical staff tomorrow," coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference.

"We don't know what it is, we'll know more tomorrow. We can't say anything before he's been examined tomorrow."

PSG benched Mbappe and Marquinhos and struggled against a second-division team. Yet the visitors sprung to life after the break as Kean netted from close range from Neymar's cross at the end of a counter-attack four minutes into the second half.

However, Neymar's injury was the main highlight of the match as PSG have already lost Angel Di Maria for the Barcelona clash.