Manchester United, Arsenal Europa League matches moved to Italy

Manchester United and Arsenal's first-leg matches of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 matches have been shifted to Italy as COVID-19 restrictions continue to hit travel across Europe.

While Arsenal will travel to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to take on Benfica, Manchester United will lock horns with Spain's Real Sociedad in their away leg at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In a statement, UEFA said that both the matches would take place as originally schedule on February 18.

Whereas Molde's home match against Hoffenheim was also moved to Villareal's Estadio de la Ceramica.

Manchester United's game was move to the home of Italian champions – Juventus – after Spanish government extended a ban on flights from the UK, Brazil and South Africa to March 2 in a big to curb the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

Meanwhile, Arsenal cannot fly to Lisbon as the UK has ruled out that only essential travel to and fro from Portugal is allowed.

Spain's decision to extend the travel ban from the UK also forced Chelsea’s visit to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League to be shifted to Bucharest. The match is scheduled to be played on February 23.