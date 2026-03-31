/Cooper Connolly’s dream IPL debut powers Punjab to narrow win over Gujarat

Australian rookie Cooper Connolly has announced himself on the IPL stage, with his dream debut resulting in a narrow three-wicket win for the hosts Punjab Kings over the Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on Tuesday (Mar 31). The left-hander remained unbeaten on 72, helping Kings chase 163 with five balls remaining. Last edition’s runners-up made a sound start to this new campaign by beating the former one-time winner, collecting two crucial points. While he also picked up a catch, seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak was the top wicket-taker for Punjab, returning with three for 34 in his four overs.

Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. A steady opening stand between GT captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 37 runs before Marco Jansen accounted for the left-handed Sai. Gill and Jos Buttler lifted GT’s innings but could only manage 46 for the second wicket. With GT’s top four contributing throughout, it looked like they could get somewhere between 180 and 195, only for PBKS’ Yuzvendra Chahal to strike twice.

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Vyshak and Chahal then put the brakes on GT’s innings with quick wickets, further denting their momentum. The travelling side could manage just 162 for six, with Punjab having its nose in front.

Cooper’s show in New Chandigarh

Priyansh Arya, the Impact Sub, opened with gloveman Prabhsimran Singh but failed to leave any mark as Protean quick Kagiso Rabada dismissed him cheaply on just seven in his first over. Walking in at number three, the IPL debutant, Connolly, who added 76 runs for the second wicket with Prabhsimran before Rashid Khan struck gold.



Punjab then lost four wickets for just eight runs, with Gujarat’s Impact Sub, seamer Prasidh Krishna, doing all the damage, reducing PBKS to 118 for six at one stage. Jansen too departed sooner, on just nine, leaving Connolly with his fellow compatriot Xavier Bartlett at the crease, and three wickets remaining.



Bartlett’s six off Krishna in the penultimate over almost sealed the game for the hosts before a boundary on the third ball (by Cooper) helped them inch closer to the target. Connolly hit the winning runs on the first ball of the last over off Washington Sundar, and fittingly, to clinch a crucial win for his team.

