Commonwealth Games 2022: Ghanaian Boxer Shakul Samed suspended after failed dope test

Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed has been suspended from the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for a banned substance at the competition in Birmingham, officials said on Friday.

Samed`s A sample was found to contain the banned diuretic and masking agent Furosemide, the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.

"He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect," the statement said.

"He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued."

Samed could not be reached for comment and the Ghana Boxing Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The light-heavyweight boxer was scheduled to face Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday but did not show up for the weigh-in.

Samed, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is the first athlete to fail a drug test at the Birmingham Games, which began on Friday.