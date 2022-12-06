Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons preview: LPL 2022 CS vs KF live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

LPL 2022, Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons preview: The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will see the Colombo Stars under Angelo Mathews clashing with the Kandy Falcons under Wanindu Hasaranga on Monday at the Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Last year, Colombo Stars was knocked out from the LPL in the eliminator match against the Dambulla Giants. The match will go live at 7:30 PM IST. So far, Colombo Stars have won all 4 matches played against Kandy Falcons. Colombo Stars have won 3 matches out of their last 5, whereas Kandy Falcons have won 2 only. Last season, Falcon finished at the bottom of the points table.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons match prediction

The LPL's Kandy Falcons, formerly known as the Kandy Tuskers, have lost all four of their encounters with the Colombo Stars. Given their past performances, it is anticipated that Colombo Stars will win the match.

Prediction: Colombo stars to win the match.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons predicted playing XI

Colombo Stars:

Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews (C ), R Sheperd, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Kandy Falcons:

Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons team squads

Colombo Stars: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews(c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chathuranga Kumara, Navod Paranavithana, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Chamod Battage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat, Romario Shepherd, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Kevin Koththigoda, Dominic Drakes, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Muditha Lakshan.

Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Kaveen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Minod Bhanuka(w), Ashan Priyanjan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chamika Karunaratne, Malinda Pushpakumara, Isuru Udana, Ashen Bandara, Ashian Daniel, Ahmed Daniyal, Matheesha Pathirana, Oshane Thomas, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Lasith Abeyratne, Janith Liyanage, Avishka Perera.

Where to watch Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons match live

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons match details

This is the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The match will be played between Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons on December 6, Tuesday at 7:30 IST. The venue of the match is the Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

