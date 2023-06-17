College Football: Colorado coach Deion Sanders faces amputation risk of left foot

Colorado's new football coach Deion Sanders may have to undergo yet another foot surgery. The development comes as he says that he has no feeling at the bottom of his left foot. Notably, Sanders has already had two toes of the same foot amputated in 2021 after developing blood clots. His current condition may also lead to another amputation.

In a meeting documented at Thee Pregame Show, Sanders' preferred YouTube channel, the coach met with a few doctors for consultation. Dr. Donald Jacobs, a vascular surgeon, said that "he could lose the (left) foot entirely," at the meeting, which took place at Boulder, Colorado.

“I just want to know what we can do, because I want to do it this summer, because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” Sanders said in the video. Colorado's first game this season is on September 2 and Sanders doesn't want any interference of any sort in his first game as the head coach of his new team.

Max Wohlauer, another surgeon in the meeting, said the blood pressure near Sanders' ankle is at 66% of the blood pressure in his arm. The situation has worsened for coach Sanders since 2022.

The 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer now walks with limp following his surgeries in 2021. He was coaching Jackson State at the time and had to miss three games due to the operations.

After a spring game of Colorado in April, Sanders had said that 'he's trying to develop something phenomenal inside my show game.'

“The shoes are being built for me to make sure I could get through the fourth quarter,” Sanders had said. Earlier this week, however, he said alluded that he had to back out of making an appearance at a football camp due to his foot issue.

The resilient coach, who once was one of the fastest players in football, although said in a recent post on Instagram that he's 'built for this' challenge.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said 'WHY ME,'" read his post. “I keep moving forward, progressing.”

