College Basketball: West Virginia coach Bob Huggins steps down following DUI arrest

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned from the job a day after his arrest in a 'Driving Under Influence' case. Huggins put down his papers Saturday after he was charged with DUI In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Notably, the 69-year-old, who has been with his Alma Mater since last 16 years as coach, was also suspended last month by the school for first three games of the upcoming 2023-24. The suspension came after Huggins used a homophobic slur multiple times during a radio interview. Apart from the suspension, $1 million has also been docked from his salary for the upcoming college basketball season. The school also altered his multiyear contract to a year-by-year agreement. The coach was also asked to attend sensitivity training mandatorily.

As for the DUI case, Huggins issued a statement following the incident and accepted letting himself and everybody else down.

"Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men's basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately," said Huggins in a statement.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program.

"I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve," added Huggins.

Huggins DUI case

The West Virginia basketball coach was driving a black SUV in Pittsburgh on Friday night when the police found it blocking the traffic, as reported by the media outlet USA Today citing a police report it had obtained. The car had a flat and shredded tire and the driver side door was open.

The coach found it difficult to move his car to let others pass and police believed 'the male to be intoxicated.' Huggins failed the standard sobriety case performed by the officers, who also found multiple empty metal beer cans inside the car and in the trunk as well in a white garbage bag.

A breathalyzer test showed a reading of .210 upon testing Huggins after he was taken into custody. The reading mean that he had two times more alcohol then permissible limit while driving in the state of Pennsylvania. Huggins, however, was released and will appear for a hearing at a later date.

