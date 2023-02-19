College Basketball: Michigan, Spartans stand united in prayers before game for shooting incident victims

Playing the first game since a fatal shooting saw three students losing their lives, Michigan State fell just short of what would have been an inspiring story. Nonetheless, the courage MSU players showed to strike a balance between processing the unfortunate incident and moving towards normalcy was commendable. Their in-state rivals, Michigan Wolverines also showed complete support in a heart-warming gesture before the game vs. the Spartans. The emotions were high in the wake of a tragic week for the Spartans as the Wolverines' warm welcome to Michigan State prior to tip-off made Spartans head coach Tom Izzo shed some tears.

The Student section of Michigan also wore special shirts to show their support and a moment of silence was observed as the arena bathed in green before Michigan's band played Michigan State's alma mater and the students held up a 'Spartan Strong' flag to show the solidarity. Some players from the Spartans side also shared their views on the entire atmosphere.

"Seeing all their fans and the green lights, the moment of silence. It was definitely tough," said senior forward Joey Hauser. "You think so much about the families that were affected and the people that were there. That was definitely tough," Hauser added. "It was a really nice gesture what they did. The whole state came together for this game," said sophomore guard Jaden Akins.

Coach Izzo, who had said that he'll coach the Spartans the same way he did before the incident, said, "We played the game many people back in East Lansing and around the world that are Michigan State alums escape for two hours," Izzo said after Michigan's 84-72 win. "I thought for the most part we did our part. They just did it a little better."

The game was closely fought for most of the four quarters before the Wolverines scored the final 12 points and won the game 84-72.

