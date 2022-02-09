Christian Eriksen's comeback surprise for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, eyes reunion with Danish midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte was surprised by Christian Eriksen`s quick comeback after the Denmark midfielder`s cardiac arrest at last year`s European Championship and did not rule out a reunion with the midfielder in the close season.

Eriksen helped Conte`s Inter Milan win the Serie A title last term but had to leave the club as the Italian league does not permit players to play with a heart-starting device implant.

Eriksen spent seven years at Spurs before his move to Inter. The 29-year-old was a free agent when he joined Brentford last month, signing a contract until the end of the season.

"Honestly, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England. For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham`s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club," Conte told reporters.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend gifts him luxurious car for WHOPPING price on 37th birthday

"Now he`s signed for Brentford, only six months, we`ll see what happens."

Eriksen spent two seasons at Inter under Conte.

"I`m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together," Conte added.

"We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future."