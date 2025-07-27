/China Open: India's Chirag-Satwik knocked out by Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

India’s ace shuttle duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fell short in the semi-finals of the China Open 2025. The Indian duo lost in straight games to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou, Jiangsu, China, with a scoreline of 13-21, 17-21. The Malaysian duo are the 2022 World Champions and double Olympic bronze medallists, and it was the 14th meeting between these two pairs, and the Malaysians now lead the head-to-head encounter by 11-3. Notably, Chia and Soh had also beaten Satwik-Chirag in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.

Chirag admitted they didn’t stick to their game plan. “We had chances, especially in the second game. But we played the wrong strokes and targeted Aaron too much. That cost us,” he said after the match.

“It was a good tournament overall, but the way we went out is disappointing. We’ve got to be more tactical and sharper with execution,” he added.

Despite the loss, the Indian duo can take some positives. They beat another Malaysian pair, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, in a tight quarterfinal clash (21-18, 21-14) to get here. This was also their fourth Super 1000 semifinal of the year, having made the last four at the India Open, Singapore Open, and Malaysia Open.

Satwik, reflecting on the season, said it hasn’t been smooth. “After the Olympics, there were a lot of changes. I was injured, changed trainers and had personal issues. Every time we pick up momentum, something breaks it. But we’re doing all the right things. We just need to play more consistently and stay fit.”