Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live: Check where & how to watch second leg of UEFA Champions League 2023 quarterfinals

Chelsea will lock horns with Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. However, they will enter the match with a 2-0 first-leg deficit. After Ben Chilwell's red card, Chelsea desperately clung to the tie. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to put the 14-time winners in control. A few days ago, Brighton defeated Chelsea in the Premier League.

Real Madrid defeated Cadiz CF in preparing for the game. They seek to book a seat in the semi-finals against Manchester City. Real Madrid will enter the field in excellent form. It might become difficult for Chelsea to pull off a victory. However, the team is known for their great comebacks. Here's everything you need to know about Chelsea vs Real Madrid live streaming details, playing XI and match information.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2023 quarterfinals

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (Wednesday, April 19 in India)

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, England

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Playing XI

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Daniel Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicus Jr.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

When is Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023 match?

Chelsea will clash with the defending champions Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

What time will Chelsea vs Real Madrid start?

According to Indian Standard Time, the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will commence at 12:30 AM on Wednesday, April 19.

Where is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023 match?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will happen at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the UCL 2022-23 quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League live online?