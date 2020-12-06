'Chelsea look like favourites': Jurgen Klopp on who could win Premier League this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that Frank Lampard's Chelsea are the favourites to lift the Premier League trophy because of the strength and depth of the Blues squad.

"If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start - and they are full on.

"They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other - so that is it."

Lampard built his squad after spending nearly $295.64 million in the summer transfer window. Despite a rough start, Chelsea have bounced back in form with 16 unbeaten matches in all competitions. Their recent win against Leeds put them on the top of Premier League table.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs are not far behind with a game in hand they have chances to topple Chelsea back to the third position. However, injury-plagued Liverpool have seen a drop in form. The Reds have to cope with a congested fixture list and several injury setbacks.

"I don't feel we are chasing anyone at the moment - or that anyone is chasing us," the German coach said. "Pressure is there for us, but it's about how much you think about that pressure, to be honest."