Team India has sealed its place in the last four of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 after Monday's (Feb 24) results went in their favour. New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh guaranteed the Men in Blue a place in the top two of Group A, meaning they will play in the semis. However, India’s potential opponent will depend on certain results, including the head-to-head clash against New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 2).

Who could India play in semis?

According to the current format, group winners will play against the other group’s runner-up team, meaning A1 vs B2 and B1 vs A2. With India and New Zealand set to face each other in the final clash of the group stage on Sunday, the winner will secure top spot while the loser will end up as group runners-up.

On the other hand in Group B, things are tighter than they are in Group A as each team has only played one match at the time of writing. South Africa and Australia remain top after one game each while England will look to bounce back after their opening-day defeat.

Currently, South Africa and New Zealand occupy the top spot in their groups, while Australia and India are second in the standings, with Net Run Rate (NRR) also a factor. In case there is no change in the current standings, India will face South Africa in semis with the contest taking place in Dubai while New Zealand will face Australia in Lahore on March 5.

However, if either England or Afghanistan are to stage a comeback in their remaining two matches, they both could land as India’s potential opponents in the semifinal.

Can India vs Australia happen in semifinal, final?

Yes, in case India win Group A and Australia finish as Group B runners-up, the two teams will meet in the repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Vice-versa, if India finish Group A as runners-up and Australia finish Group B as winners, then also the two will meet in semis in Dubai.

In case both India and Australia win their group or finish group runners-up and later win their semifinal contests, they will meet in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.